Four presumed dead after Greenland tsunami

Greenland flags were flying at half-mast across Denmark on Wednesday for four people who are presumed dead after a tsunami flooded a village on the Arctic island's west coast.

Police spokesman Lars Kirkegaard said on Tuesday that the victims are three adults and one child from the settlement of Nuugaatsiaq. Local broadcaster KNR said those missing are three members of a family and an elderly person.

"This is the worst thing that could have happened - the flood cost loss of human lives," Greenland Prime Minister Kim Kielsen said in a statement.

Because June 21 is Greenland's national day, the red and white flag with two horizontal bands and a disc, known by its Inuit name Erfalasorput, was flying on top of official buildings. But because of the tragedy, it was lowered to half-mast.

The search for the missing people was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to fog, ice and currents. Police said it would resume when the weather permits.

Some 40 people were evacuated after a landslide into the sea on Saturday caused surging water to destroy 11 houses in Nuugaatsiaq on the island, which is an autonomous part of constituent country within Denmark.

The landslide happened on a mountain across the fjord from the settlement, authorities said.

