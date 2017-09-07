Four more construction companies awarded design contracts for wall between US and Mexico

Four more construction companies have been awarded design contracts for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Last week, the U.S Customs and Border Patrol dished out four deals to firms to look at concrete wall prototypes.

Now the agency wants to explore other materials.

One of Donald Trump's key campaign promises during the 2016 US election campaign was building a wall between the US and Mexico.

It won over many supporters concerned about illegal immigrants entering the country.