Four men appear in Greek court after US tourist's death

Four of nine men charged over the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar on a Greek island have appeared in court for initial testimony.

The court appearances come a day after the other five suspects were jailed pending trial on murder charges.

The four, all Serb nationals, were questioned on Thursday over the death of Bakari Henderson on July 7.

Mr Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was assaulted outside a bar in Zakynthos island's rowdy tourist area of Lagana.

A total of nine men - one Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serb origin - have been charged with intentional homicide.

The five suspects who testified on Wednesday are expected to be moved from police holding cells to prison by the end of the week.

