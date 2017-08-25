Four IS militants die as they attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

At least 20 people have been killed and 50 wounded after militants stormed a mosque in the Afghan capital while worshippers were at Friday prayers, hospital officials said.

Police said the siege in northern Kabul ended with all four attackers dead. Officials said two blew themselves up and another two were shot by Afghan security forces.

Worshippers, wounded and dead are being taken out of the Shiite mosque.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack while the assault was still under way, the latest to target Afghanistan's minority Shiites.

The IS affiliate in Afghanistan said through its Aamaq news agency that two of its fighters carried out the assault, seeking martyrdom.

AP