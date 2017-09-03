Four injured after car punches hole through living room wall and catches fire in house in UK

Four people were hospitalised in England when a car smashed through the side of a house and burst into flames.

A family was at home when the white VW Golf crashed into the property in York in the early hours of Sunday.

The car can be seen in dramatic pictures wedged inside the house on Morehall Close after punching a hole in one of the walls.

A man who was in the living room at the time was taken to hospital with serious lower limb injuries, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

His wife and young child escaped unharmed as flames sprang out of the car, according to the fire service.

There were three people in the Golf, who were all taken to hospital with head injuries, the service said.

Three fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze which had spread to the house.