Four held after five injured in Sheffield city centre stabbings

Five people have been injured in two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre in the UK.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, which took place in Sheffield early on Saturday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

Forensics at the scene in Sheffield city centre. Picture: PA

In a series of three tweets, the force said: "We are dealing with two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday 30. Five people were injured.

"Four people have been arrested and detained in relation to the stabbing incidents in Sheffield early this morning.

"Roads are closed until further notice at Cambridge St, Carver St/Division St, Barker's Pool and Bethell Wk leading to Backfields."

A police spokeswoman said one person who was in a critical condition is now stable.

The person who was critically injured in Sheffield early this morning is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital. — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) September 30, 2017

A police cordon remains in place and police vans are at the scene.

Beer barrels inside the cordon have what appears to be police riot shields placed on top, with blood on the surrounding pavement.

Forensics officers could be seen closely examining the shields and items within the cordon.

The scene is at the heart of Sheffield's night life, and is close to the city's main war memorial and John Lewis store.