Four dead in Illinois after train hits van

Authorities in Illinois say four people in their 70s and 80s have died and a fifth is in a critical condition after a freight train hit their van on a crossing.

Police say the 79-year-old man driving failed to yield to an oncoming train - which then hit the side of the vehicle.

The group was returning from an ice cream social in a nearby town.

Police say three were pronounced dead at the scene and another later died.
KEYWORDS: illinois, train, crash

 

