Four dead in Illinois after train hits van
Authorities in Illinois say four people in their 70s and 80s have died and a fifth is in a critical condition after a freight train hit their van on a crossing.
Police say the 79-year-old man driving failed to yield to an oncoming train - which then hit the side of the vehicle.
The group was returning from an ice cream social in a nearby town.
Police say three were pronounced dead at the scene and another later died.
