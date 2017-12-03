Four dead, 23 injured, in blaze at flats in Germany

Four people have been killed and 23 others injured in a fire at flats in western Germany.

One of the victims was severely injured after jumping off the roof of the burning building in the city of Saarbruecken.

More than 100 firefighters and 25 police officers have gone to the scene to try to rescue tenants in the building where most residents are living on public assistance.

The fire is reported to have started on the first or second floor and spread quickly to higher floors.

Police said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

AP