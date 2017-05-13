Four civilians killed in eastern Ukraine, reports
There are reports that four civilians have been killed in the eastern part of Ukraine.
AFP says the country's president has cancelled a planned visit to the Eurovision final, which is taking place in Kyiv tonight around 500 kilometres away.
It is thought the three women and one man died in renewed artillery attacks, which authorities are blaming on pro-Russian separatists.
