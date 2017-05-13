Four candidates to be FBI director face interviews

Four candidates to replace James Comey as FBI director are set to be interviewed by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Among those expected at the Justice Department on Saturday are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Alice Fisher, a top Justice Department official in the George W Bush administration.

The list of interviewees is also said to include Michael Garcia, an associate judge on New York's highest court, and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the deputy Senate leader and a former state attorney general.