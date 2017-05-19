Former US Representative Anthony Weiner facing charges in sexting case

Former US Representative Anthony Weiner is due to appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation into his online communications with a teenage girl.

The US attorney's office in Manhattan, New York, said the Democrat will appear in court on Friday.

The office declined to release additional details about the charges against him.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

Investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.

In October, days before the election, then FBI director James Comey stunned the country by announcing that his agency was reopening its closed investigation into Mrs Clinton's handling of State Department business on a private email server so it could analyse the newly discovered correspondence.

That inquiry was brief. Mr Comey announced shortly before the election that the new emails contained nothing to change his view that Mrs Clinton could not be charged with a crime, but she partly blamed her election defeat to Republican Donald Trump on Mr Comey's announcement.

