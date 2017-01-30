Former US President George HW Bush released from hospital

Former President George HW Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Mr Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement that the 92-year-old is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he has received during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital and for the "world-class care" from doctors and nurses.

President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush thank their fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/PhpXXGKl6p — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 23, 2017

Mr Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted on January 14.

During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

The nation's 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

The couple's 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in US history and the former first lady was with her husband during much of his stay, including when she was hospitalised for her own treatment.

They were "essentially therapy for each other," Dr Clint Doerr, one of the physicians treating Mr Bush, said last week.

Mr Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

He was hospitalised in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He was also hospitalised in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath.

He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite his loss of mobility, Mr Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer,

Mr Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.