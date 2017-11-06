Former US congressman begins prison sentence after illicit online contact with 15-year-old girl

Former US congressman Anthony Weiner has begun his 21-month prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed today that Weiner has reported to the US Federal Medical Centre Devens in Massachusetts.

The facility is in Ayer, about 40 miles west of Boston.

It has more than 1,000 inmates at the medical centre and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

It is the same facility that once housed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Weiner was sentenced in September by a judge who said Weiner's crime resulted from a "very strong compulsion".

A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been "a very sick man for a very long time".

Weiner's estranged wife was a key aide to Hillary Clinton during her failed bid for the US presidency last year.

