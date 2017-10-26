Former judge given prison term for role in FIFA corruption scandal

The first person sentenced in the US over the corruption scandal surrounding world football's governing body Fifa has been given eight months in prison.

Hector Trujillo is a former judge who led Guatemala's football federation and appeared before a US federal judge in New York yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June, admitting he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.

World football's governing body, Fifa, had been scarred by scandals for years before US investigators launched a probe that gained momentum when they secured the cooperation of flamboyant former Fifa executive Chuck Blazer in 2011.

Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida.

AP