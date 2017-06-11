Former British chancellor describes Theresa May as a 'dead woman walking'

Former British chancellor George Osborne has described Theresa May as a "dead woman walking".

He reckons she could be out of Number 10 within days after a poor election performance.

David Cameron's former adviser Alex Deane thinks the UK Prime Minister needs to be left to get on with it.

"I think that she can weather this period and take the party and the indeed the country forward but the more people stir the pot, the harder it's going to be."