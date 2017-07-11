Foreign ministers debate Europe's 'crisis of confidence'

Austria's foreign minister has urged dozens of counterparts to overcome a "crisis of confidence" hobbling the work of a 57-nation group tasked with reducing tensions in Europe.

Sebastian Kurz is acting chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a forum meant to ease disputes through compromise.

The OSCE must reach decisions by consensus, but regional and international rivalries are preventing agreement on issues ranging from the Ukraine crisis to filling key positions in the organisation.

In his opening speech, Mr Kurz focused on the need for common strategies on fighting terrorism and extremism.

He added that because all countries are threatened, "all (OSCE) nations must pull in the same direction".

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (pictured) is among the participants.