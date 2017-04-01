Ford recalls 53,000 trucks that can roll away when parked

Car giant Ford is recalling 53,000 2017 F-250 trucks because they can roll away even when they are parked due to a manufacturing error.

Ford said drivers should use the handbrake to make sure that the parked cars do not move.

Dealers will replace the defective part for free, but Ford does not have the replacement parts yet. It will notify owners when the parts are available.

The recalled trucks have 6.2-litre engines and were made at a Kentucky plant from October 2015 up to Thursday and sold in North America.

The company said it is not aware of accidents or injuries due to the defect.

- AP