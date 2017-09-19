Footage shows ferocity of Hurricane Maria's destructive winds

Back to Hurricane Maria World Home

Footage from Dominica shows the destructive force of the winds being unleashed by Hurricane Maria last night.

The footage released by the prefecture of the Guadeloupe region shows the hurricane tearing through the island.

It should be noted that Maria made landfall on the Caribbean island as a Category 4 storm.

It has since escalated to a Category 5 with sustained wind speeds of up to 260km/h as it churned about 325km southeast of St Croix, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The centre of the storm has been described by the NHC as "potentially catastrophic" as it passed almost directly over Dominica overnight.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World