Footage of female college student taken down by US police officer causes outrage online

A social media post has gone viral showing a police officer slam a 22-year-old woman into the ground.

Wait... so you DO have a boyfriend? #BODIED pic.twitter.com/I95KdVUAaq — Barstool Colorado St (@BarstoolCSU) April 7, 2017

According to The Washington Post, the woman was Michaella Surat.

Michaella was told to leave the scene by police who were speaking to her boyfriend.

The woman refused to leave the scene and from the point of filming, was involved in an altercation with a police officer, when he suddenly dropped her to the ground.

The footage, which includes sound, captures an audible thud as the female makes contact with the ground at force.

Speaking to The Washington Post a police spokesperson said the incident would be “thoroughly investigated” and also said the incident did not fully show the “context or content of the full event.”

While the police were wearing body cams, the spokesperson said the footage would not be released until a full investigation was carried out.

The family of the woman in the video were contacted by ABC News and told them Michaella was a junior in college and a member of a sorority.

They also said the woman was left with bruises and a chin contusion following the incident.

The family's lawyer told the news network that the police's response to the incident was “disturbing at best.”