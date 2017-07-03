Flying taxis will be seen in the skies above Dubai by the end of the year

Residents of Dubai are to get a flying taxi service by the end of the year.

German start-up Volocopter has won a contract to start shuttling passengers in their futuristic, flying taxis in the city within six months.

The deal with Dubai's Road and Transport Authority means the company will start testing the flying taxi in the fourth-quarter of this year and the tests will last five years.

The firm had originally planned to use one-seater unmanned taxis, but have changed their plan so that they will use manned two-seater taxis that have an autopilot or autonomous flying feature.