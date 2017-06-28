Flights resuming after power cut at Edinburgh airport

Flights have resumed after a power cut plunged Edinburgh Airport into darkness.

Staff say the safety and security of their passengers is the priority.

They're urging people to work with them while the problem's fixed.

The airport, Scotland's busiest, tweeted: "We're currently experiencing a power outage.

"The safety and security of our passengers is priority, please work with us as we fix the issue."

It is understood the power failure happened at around 9am.

Passengers reported long queues in the terminal building and pictures on social media showed the security hall in near darkness.

A spokesman for the airport said: "We can confirm that power is now returning to the terminal and that flights have resumed.

"We're working to allow passengers to continue their journeys in a safe and ordered manner and we thank passengers for their patience whilst we do this.

"As always, the safety of passengers and staff is our priority.

"We expect there to be further delays whilst we clear the backlog."