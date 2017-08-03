Flight instructor and trainee quizzed after plane crash on Portugal beach that killed man and girl

The flight instructor and trainee on board a small plane that killed two sunbathers when it crash-landed on a Portuguese beach are being questioned by a magistrate.

Judicial officials are considering whether to bring charges against the two men, who did not speak to reporters outside the court near Lisbon.

The Cessna 152 landed on a crowded beach, fatally striking a 56-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl who were sunbathing.

Onlookers on the beach at Caparica, 30kms south of Lisbon, demanded to know why the pilot did not land in the sea.

The pilot reported to a control tower that the plane had suffered engine failure.

The instructor and trainee were led away by police after the incident on yesterday.

The plane, pictured yetserday. Picture: AP

- AP