Flight 666 to Hel(sinki) lands safely on Friday the 13th for the final time
Flight 666 has arrived safety in HEL, the airport code for the Finnish capital Helsinki, for the last time, an airport official said.
The Finnair flight took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, headed for Helsinki Vantaa airport.
Finavia, which operates Finland's 21 airports, said the flight landed eight minutes ahead of schedule at 3:47pm local time.
The flight started 11 years ago and has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times with no reported ill effects.
Still, Finnair has decided to retire the flight number.
As the carrier is switching around some flight numbers later this month, Flight AY666 will become AY954.
