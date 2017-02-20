Five South Koreans convicted in fatal German exorcism case

A court in Germany has convicted five South Korean citizens over the death of a relative in an exorcism ritual at a Frankfurt hotel in 2015.

The Frankfurt regional court found the main defendant, a 44-year-old cousin of the victim, guilty of serious bodily harm resulting in death.

The dpa news agency reported that she was sentenced to six years in prison.

A 16-year-old South Korean covers his face as he is led into a court room by a lawyer in Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst

Four other defendants, including the victim's 16-year-old son, were given suspended sentences of between 18 months and two years.

The sentences were lower than prosecutors had demanded.

The court concluded that the defendants had genuinely believed they were driving a demon out of the 41-year-old woman's body and that reports of "gruesome torture" were not proven.

-PA