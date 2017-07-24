Five people hurt during attack in northern Swiss town is not act of terrorism says police

Update 12.45pm: Swiss police have said the attack in Schaffhausen is not a terrorist act.

Earlier: Police are searching for a man after five people were injured, two of them seriously, after an apparent attack in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the incident at 10.39am local time (9.39am BST).

She said: "We can't say exactly what happened at this point.

"We just know that a person wounded several people."

The man's whereabouts are currently unknown, and police cannot say with certainty what implement he used to injure the people involved.