Five people hurt during attack in northern Swiss town is not act of terrorism says police
Update 12.45pm: Swiss police have said the attack in Schaffhausen is not a terrorist act.
Earlier: Police are searching for a man after five people were injured, two of them seriously, after an apparent attack in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen.
A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the incident at 10.39am local time (9.39am BST).
She said: "We can't say exactly what happened at this point.
"We just know that a person wounded several people."
The man's whereabouts are currently unknown, and police cannot say with certainty what implement he used to injure the people involved.
