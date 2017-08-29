Five killed in suicide bombing in Kabul

A suicide bomber has killed at least five people in a busy commercial area of central Kabul, not far from the US Embassy, Afghan officials said.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said Tuesday's explosion was probably targeting a branch of the privately-owned Kabul Bank. The US Embassy compound is about 500 yards (metres) down the road from the Kabul Bank.

Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul hospitals at the Health Ministry, confirmed that nine other people were injured in the attack, according to initial reports.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban often target banks, especially at the end of the month when civil servants and military personnel queue up to receive their salaries, or ahead of major Muslim holidays.

AP