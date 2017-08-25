Five dead after violence beraks out when court convicts Indian guru of rape
25/08/2017 - 12:48:31Back to World Home
Five people are dead and scores injured after violence erupted across northern India's Haryana state when a court convicted the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect of raping two of his followers.
The court in the town of Panchkula announced the verdict after hearing closing arguments in the 15-year-old case against the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan.
He had denied raping the two women at his ashram in 2002.
Join the conversation - comment here