Five dead after violence beraks out when court convicts Indian guru of rape

Five people are dead and scores injured after violence erupted across northern India's Haryana state when a court convicted the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect of raping two of his followers.

The court in the town of Panchkula announced the verdict after hearing closing arguments in the 15-year-old case against the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan.

He had denied raping the two women at his ashram in 2002.