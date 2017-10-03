Five arrested after 'bomb attack' foiled in Paris

Five people are in custody after an apparent failed bombing attempt in a chic Paris neighbourhood.

Paris police said a neighbour alerted authorities to suspicious activity in the building in the 16th arrondissement early on Saturday. A judicial official said an explosive device was found and deactivated.

The five suspects remained in custody on Tuesday and counter-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation, according to the judicial official.

The incident came on the same weekend as a man who used multiple aliases stabbed to women to death outside Marseille's main railway station. His motives were unclear, though it was claimed by the Islamic State group.

France's parliament is expected to approve a new counter-terrorism law on Tuesday.

AP