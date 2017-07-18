First half of 2017 was Earth's second hottest on record

The first half of 2017 was the second warmest on record for Earth, behind only last year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that Earth's average temperature from January to June was 14.4C, which is 0.9C warmer than the 20th century average.

Natural El Nino weather fronts spike global temperatures, but NOAA climate scientist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo said 2017 - without an El Nino so far - is beating all but the super El Nino year of 2016.

She said that is the result of the world changing in a warming climate.

Record warmth was measured in much of Mexico, western Europe, eastern Russia, eastern Africa and eastern China. The US had its second warmest start.

Globally, June was the third warmest on record in records going back to 1880.