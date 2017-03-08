Firefighters say 19 dead in blaze at Guatemala orphanage

At least 19 people have been found dead at the scene of a fire in a troubled orphanage near Guatemala City, a spokesman says.

Guatemala's volunteer fire departments spokesman Mario Cruz told the Emisoras Unidas radio station that firefighters are still extinguishing parts of the blaze.

But he says that so far 19 bodies have been found - and about two dozen people are being treated for injuries.

The orphanage has been criticised for overcrowding, alleged abuse and escapes in the past.