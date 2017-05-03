Firefighters flock to save Dolly the sheep after 15ft fall

Firefighters who rescued a sheep from a 15ft-deep rock crevice said they think her thick woolly coat saved her from serious injury.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue took to social media with a wave of puns after winching up the ewe they called Dolly from the Bridestones rocks, on moors north of Todmorden on Monday.

They said on Facebook: "'Barrilliant' rescue by f-fighters @ #Cleckheaton Stn - Dolly is 'alive & wool' after getting stuck between rocks."

And they added: "Firefighters flocked to rescue Dolly after things went 'pear-sheeped' for her."

A fire service spokesman said Dolly was spotted trapped by a group of climbers at about 7pm.

The service's technical rescue team was summoned along with a crew from Cleckheaton fire station.

The team of 10 firefighters used specialist rope equipment to lower themselves into the gully and attach straps to Dolly who was then winched to safety.

Station Commander Chris Lawton said: "The firefighters affectionately named the sheep Dolly after her rescue.

"Fortunately she was rescued uninjured at around 9pm - just as the light was fading - and she ran off happily to join her flock."

Mr Lawton said: "The firefighters did a brilliant job and squeezed down into the gully to attach straps to Dolly before winching her up.

"It was very claustrophobic between the rocks, with only around 40 centimetres' width to manoeuvre, so it wasn't a particularly nice place to be.

"But they worked together as a team to get Dolly out unharmed and, fortunately, it ended well.

Mr Lawton said he believes Dolly's thick woolly coat cushioned her fall.

