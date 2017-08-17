Firefighters expecting to take most of the day to put out blaze at Glasgow fruit market

Firefighters in Scotland tackling a large blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow have said they expect to be at the scene for most of the day.

Crews were called to the property in Blochairn Road, Royston, at 3.44am on Thursday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 12 fire engines and four aerial appliances had been involved in the operation at the two-storey warehouse.

Speed restrictions have also been put in place on the nearby M8 and road closures introduced while firefighters tackle the blaze.

SFRS deputy assistant chief officer John Joyce told BBC Scotland's Good Morning Scotland the fire began at the fruit market in Blochairn Road early in the morning.

He said: "The operation is dealing with an extensive and complicated fire in difficult conditions for our firefighters.

"We are pretty certain of the place it started. I think we will be here for most of the day."

The blaze began as around 400 workers began their shift selling fruit and vegetables to restaurants and bars in Scotland. Employees at the market were safely evacuated.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We were called at 4am to a report of a fire within a warehouse in Blochairn Road.

"Emergency services are in attendance and no-one has been injured.

"A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is is under way."