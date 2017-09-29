Firefighter suspended over sex-in-fire engine investigation
29/09/2017 - 08:53:00Back to World Home
A firefighter in England has reportedly been suspended after a picture of a couple apparently having sex in a fire engine appeared online.
The photo was published in the Sun in June and was said to be "one of a series of explicit images posted on a swingers' website" from a man who said he worked as a firefighter.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service launched an investigation into the image - which showed equipment bearing its website address inside the engine.
The Manchester Evening News reported that a firefighter had been suspended on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident that appeared in the national media in June.
"A full report will be prepared at the conclusion of that investigation."