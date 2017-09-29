Firefighter suspended over sex-in-fire engine investigation

Back to World Home

A firefighter in England has reportedly been suspended after a picture of a couple apparently having sex in a fire engine appeared online.

The photo was published in the Sun in June and was said to be "one of a series of explicit images posted on a swingers' website" from a man who said he worked as a firefighter.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service launched an investigation into the image - which showed equipment bearing its website address inside the engine.

The Manchester Evening News reported that a firefighter had been suspended on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident that appeared in the national media in June.

"A full report will be prepared at the conclusion of that investigation."

More in this section

Most Read in World