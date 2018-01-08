Firefighter and civilian injured in Trump Tower fire

Update 2.21pm:Two people were injured after a fire broke out in the heating and air conditioning system at Trump Tower in New York City.

The city's Fire Department said the blaze broke out at around 7am (noon GMT) on Monday, causing smoke to billow from the roof of the building which contains US president Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials said a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. It took about an hour to extinguish the blaze at the high-rise building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric later tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job".

Update 2pm: Two injured, one seriously, in Trump Tower fire

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a fire at Trump Tower, New York.

Donald Trump's son Eric has said smoke emerging from the top floor of New York's Trump Tower was the result of a "small electrical fire in a cooling tower".

"he New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise," he said.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

Earlier: Emergency services attend fire at Trump TowerThe New York Fire Department is attending the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

A blaze was reported on the top floor of the building at 7am local time (noon GMT).

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

Fire breaks out at New York City's #Trump Tower, firefighters seen on the roof: CBS News (Video: CBS News) pic.twitter.com/30fdqBmAnO — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 8, 2018

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and a number of businesses.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.