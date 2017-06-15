Fire brigade had issued enforcement notices to Grenfell Tower management company

The management company responsible for Grenfell Tower had been slapped with enforcement notices from the fire brigade following a blaze at a neighbouring high rise block, accounts show.

Following a fire at Adair Tower, put down to arson, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) was ordered by London Fire Brigade to provide self-closing devices "on all flat front doors and to improve fire safety in the escape staircases".

Fire authorities also issued the same enforcement notice for the nearby Hazelwood Tower, according to KCTMO's latest published accounts.

Accounts for the year to March 31, 2016, also show Grenfell underwent a £10m refurbishment, with the cash used for the installation of insulated exterior cladding, double glazed windows and a new communal heating system.

However, the documents also show the project was delayed because "two sub contractors went into liquidation".

Overall KCTMO was handed £11m last year by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to manage its housing stock which consists of 6,900 rentable homes and over 2,500 leasehold properties.

Four bosses at KCTMO, including chief executive Robert Black, shared £760,000 in salaries for managing properties in the borough.

While a breakdown of salaries was not provided, the four were listed as "senior management".

In a financial breakdown, the accounts show KCTMO turned over £17.6m last year and recorded total income of £4.4m, up from £3.5m in 2015.