Fiona, the baby hippo born six weeks early at Cincinnati Zoo, takes her first steps

Something very important happened in the US over the weekend… and no, we don’t mean the Super Bowl, actually.

Fiona the Nile hippo – who was born six weeks early at Cincinnati Zoo and has been receiving round-the-clock care since – has taken her first (very wobbly) steps.

Encouraging news from hippo headquarters! This video, taken by animal care staff overnight, shows Fiona's 1st steps! https://t.co/RywHq2zIcl pic.twitter.com/9gcr4LHgru — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) February 5, 2017

Everyone's freaking out over the #SuperBowl but guys... a premature baby hippo born in the Cincinnati Zoo just took its first steps!!!!!!!! — Lauren Truex (@LaurenTruex) February 6, 2017

And we needed this update on Fiona more than we knew.

I'm way more emotionally invested in this baby hippo than a grown man should be. But I don't care. #cincinnatizoo https://t.co/5CzlrOUEGH — Billy Enderle (@billyenderle) February 5, 2017

Stop what you're doing right now and follow the @CincinnatiZoo's preemie baby hippo's progress 😍 go Fiona! https://t.co/gRZgEbezAC — Emily Schaffer (@emily_schaffer) February 6, 2017

@CincinnatiZoo I want to quit my job as a critical care RN and become a baby hippo RN! ❤ https://t.co/9CcfWJX0dW — Kara Smith (@karasmithrn) February 5, 2017

This hippo is everything right now. https://t.co/KZbYbPVCMP — NellieDem (@nelliedem) February 6, 2017

Do we even have to point out how adorable her little wiggle is?

Guys baby Fiona is walking, look at this sweet little bowl of jello https://t.co/jQhjL6v747 — Ruth Williams (@RuthWVU) February 5, 2017

This is:

(a) Premature baby hippo taking first steps.

(b) 95 percent of us getting off couch after 2016 Super Bowl https://t.co/zX5P3zKp95 — Mike O'Malley (@GD_MikeO) February 5, 2017

We can’t wait for more encouraging news from hippo headquarters.