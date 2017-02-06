Fiona, the baby hippo born six weeks early at Cincinnati Zoo, takes her first steps

Something very important happened in the US over the weekend… and no, we don’t mean the Super Bowl, actually.

Fiona the Nile hippo – who was born six weeks early at Cincinnati Zoo and has been receiving round-the-clock care since – has taken her first (very wobbly) steps.

And we needed this update on Fiona more than we knew.

Do we even have to point out how adorable her little wiggle is?

We can’t wait for more encouraging news from hippo headquarters.
