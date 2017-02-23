Finland's president has a dog called Lennu and it's very important that you meet him

Now, we don’t claim to be a huge expert on Finnish politics.

But one thing we do feel very invested in is Lennu, the pet dog belonging to Finland’s president.

Photographer Heikki Saukkomaa took the joyful snap of Sauli Niinisto’s pooch, which Kelly Weill then shared on Twitter, and it understandably went down a treat.

Seriously, how we’ve not known about Lennu until now is beyond us.

But we’re going to make up for lost time by poring over as many adorable pictures of the dog as possible.

See exhibit A:

And another one, just to reiterate how adorable he is…

Yep, Twitter has strong feelings about Lennu too.

Of course, the best thing about the pup has to be his facial expressions, which were just waiting to become a meme.

According to Finnish website Yle Uutiset, Lennu is a five-year-old Boston terrier. His antics appear to have made the news in Finland before – but it’s only now he’s getting the attention he truly deserves.

*starts a petition for Lennu to tour the UK*
