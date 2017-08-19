Finland stabbings probed as murder with possible terror motive

A stabbing attack in the western Finland city of Turku that killed two people and wounded eight is being investigated as murder with possible terrorist intent.

The National Bureau of Investigation, which is heading the investigation, said those killed in the attack a day earlier are Finnish citizens.

It said the wounded include one Italian and two Swedes.

Police said they have identified the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen, but did not release his name.

