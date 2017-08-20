Finland honours stabbing victims as wounded suspect is questioned

Finland has observed a minute's silence for the victims of a stabbing attack in the western city of Turku that left two people dead and eight injured.

Hundreds of people gathered in Turku's central market square on Sunday to leave flowers and candles at the location of Friday's violence.

An 18-year-old asylum-seeker from Morocco is suspected of carrying out the attack, which police say deliberately targeted women, and is being investigated on charges of murder with possible terrorist intent.

Finnish police have not identified the suspect, who arrived in Finland last year. He was shot in the thigh by police and remains in hospital.

He was questioned for the first time on Sunday and investigators are exploring possible links to last week's extremist attacks in Spain.

