Finally! Free WiFi is on its way to Mount Everest

Ever travelled to the foot of Mount Everest and cursed not being able to Snapchat the experience? Well, now you will be able to, as its base camp is set to offer free WiFi zones.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) announced that the technological step is being taken to help facilitate communication and aid rescue efforts.

At a height of 5,360 metres, this will make it the highest location where free Wifi is available.

These Wifi trials will be rolled out in both the Lukla-Everest Base Camp area and at Annapurna Base Camp.

Located in Nepal, the mountain is a very popular destination for trekkers and mountaineers.

Digambar Jha, chairman of the state-run NTA, said: “We will expand this service in other areas too.”

He is hoping that besides easing communication, tourists and other users can send photos, videos and messages that will help boost tourism.

So, next WiFi hotspot… space?

