Final death toll for October truck blast in Somalia hits 512

The final death toll in October's massive truck bombing in Somalia's capital is 512 people, according to the committee tasked with looking into the country's worst-ever attack.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, says another 312 people were wounded in the Mogadishu bombing and 62 people remain missing.

Somalia's government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for the October 14 attack, which struck a crowded street.

The bombing appalled Somalis, with some calling it their "9/11".

Thousands later marched in defiance against the extremist group, while the president announced a new military offensive.

Al-Shabab often attacks high-profile areas in Mogadishu.

The extremist group has been targeted this year by nearly 30 US military drone strikes after the Trump administration approved expanded operations against it.