Fifteen US Marines injured after fire on amphibious assault vehicle

Back to World Home

Fifteen US Marines have been hospitalised after an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire during a training exercise today.

The accident occurred at 9.33am local time (5.33pm Irish time) during a scheduled land-based exercise at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

No information on the injuries make been confirmed, although it is understood there were no deaths.

An investigation has been launched.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World