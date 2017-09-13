Fifteen US Marines injured after fire on amphibious assault vehicle
13/09/2017 - 22:20:05Back to World Home
Fifteen US Marines have been hospitalised after an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire during a training exercise today.
The accident occurred at 9.33am local time (5.33pm Irish time) during a scheduled land-based exercise at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.
No information on the injuries make been confirmed, although it is understood there were no deaths.
An investigation has been launched.
15 Marines from the 1st Marine Division were injured during a training accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle at Camp #Pendleton pic.twitter.com/mOoMID0KyE— Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) September 13, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here