Fifteen injured, two men arrested after car collides with several pedestrians in Melbourne

Update 7.53am:Two men have been arrested after a car ploughed into crowds of pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne.

More than a dozen people are in hospital including a young child with head injuries.

Police said victims have a "range of injuries".

Earlier:

Police in Australia are investigating after a car collided with several pedestrians outside Melbourne's main railway station.

Emergency crews said 15 people have been injured.

Thirteen of those injured have been taken to hospital - including a child with head injuries.

Two more people are being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Police said they have arrested the driver of the car in the city centre.

Police are asking all vehicular and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area.

More to follow.

