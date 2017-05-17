Fidget Spinners under threat as some label them a distraction

There are calls to ban a toy designed to help children with anxiety and ADHD from classrooms.

Fidget Spinners are the latest craze for youngsters and are currently the most popular toys on Amazon.

The child holds the propeller-shaped gadget between their fingers, and spins it.

The toys are designed to help you concentrate, but they have been confiscated in many classrooms for being distracting.

Teacher Mark Creasey admits they can be distracting - but added that he is against a blanket ban.

"There are some children who jump on the bandwagon and they are using it as a distraction, as a frisbee around the room.

“Therefore it needs to be identified who requires them and who can use them sensibly.”