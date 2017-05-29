Female zookeeper killed in England after tiger enters enclosure

A female zookeeper has been killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in.

Visitors were evacuated from Hamerton Zoo Park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, a little before midday on Monday.

Police were called to the attraction at 11.15am to reports of a serious incident, while a Magpas air ambulance was on the scene 20 minutes later.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said on Facebook: "Officers attended a serious incident at Hamerton Zoo Park, Steeple Girding, at around 11.15am today.

"A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper died at the scene.

"At no time did the animal escape from the enclosure.

"The incident is not believed to be suspicious."

Can't see the Facebook post? Click here

The force had earlier denied that any animals had escaped, saying members of the public were safe.

Eyewitness Jeff Knott, from Cambridgeshire, said staff had been "a real credit" to the zoo during the evacuation.

The 32-year-old told the Press Association: "We had been in the zoo since about 10.30am and heard/seen nothing until asked to leave about 11.45am.

"Staff were very calm and professional. All visitors around us were leaving in a very calm manner - no running, shouting or anything similar."

Antonia Brickell from Magpas air ambulance denied reports that visitors had been "running in terror", adding: "The visitors were safely evicted from the zoo.

"No animals escaped the enclosure, no children were injured."

She also confirmed that the incident was not terrorism-related.

File photo of a tiger

An EEAST ambulance service paramedic crew and two rapid response vehicles also attended.

People took to social media to express their condolences following the woman's death.

One user posted on Twitter: "Terrible news about the keeper at Hamerton Zoo.

Such an awful shock for everyone RIP."

Another wrote: "A zookeeper sadly died earlier today at Hamerton Zoo. So tragic, their life was taken too soon. RIP."