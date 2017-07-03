Fears for two as fire ravages paintball centre in UK

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a paintball centre amid fears two people are trapped inside.

Crews were called at around 5pm to the Desert Storm paintball site in Borough Road, St Helens, Merseyside, where they found the building alight.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it had reports of two people entering the building who have yet to come out.

As more than six engines fought the fire, part of the roof collapsed and a large number of tyres burned, causing a huge plume of smoke to rise into the sky.

The fire service said the nearby Pilkington's factory has been evacuated but has not been affected by the blaze.

"Residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut until further notice," a spokesman added.