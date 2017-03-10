FBI director urged to dispute Trump wiretapping claims

US House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi has suggested the director of the FBI should step forward to dispute Donald Trump's claim that he was wiretapped by former president Barack Obama.

When asked about James Comey's responsibility in the matter, Ms Pelosi responded: "Theoretically, do I think that a director of the FBI who knows for a fact that something is mythology but misleading to the American people, and he should set the record straight? Yes, I do think he should say that publicly."

Mr Trump's claim, Ms Pelosi added, "couldn't possibly be true".

The US president made the claim over Twitter about Mr Obama wiretapping him, but did not present any evidence.

Mr Comey has privately urged the US justice department to dispute the claim, but has not come forward to do so himself.

Ms Pelosi spoke at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast.

PA