Father who took daughter to Disney World during term time loses Supreme Court case

Parents could face a fine or prosecution if they take their children out of school for even half a day without permission following a landmark ruling by the UK's highest court.

Five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled against father Jon Platt who took his daughter to Disney World during school term-time in a decision which will have a major impact on schools and parents across the country.

In a judgment clarifying what "regular" attendance at school means, they allowed an appeal by Isle of Wight education chiefs against an earlier ruling that Mr Platt had not acted unlawfully.

The panel of judges, including the court's president Lord Neuberger, declared Parliament's intention was that the word "regularly" means "in accordance with the rules prescribed by the school".

This effectively means mothers and fathers should not take their child out of lessons at any point without the headteacher's approval.

The judges pointed out there are exceptions to that rule, which include religious holidays and sickness .

Speaking after the ruling was given, Mr Platt said he was "not at all surprised" at the judgment.

He said: "I'm pleased that they acknowledged the judgment doesn't go on to say what the school rules should be.

"Schools need to think very carefully about what these rules should be.

"Some have policies that mean that every day missed is a criminal offence."

Mr Platt's case now has to return to the magistrates' court in the light of the ruling on Thursday.

He said he had "no intention" of pleading guilty when the case goes back to the court.

Lady Hale, announcing the decision, emphasised the case was not about what the rules should be "or how much discretion the headteacher should have to authorise absence".

She added: "That is a matter for the appropriate authorities."