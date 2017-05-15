Father to go on trial charged with murdering baby daughter on Christmas Day

A father will go on trial charged with murdering his six-month-old daughter in England on Christmas Day.

Lee Parker, 33, is accused of killing Aya Parker in Kingswood, Bristol, on December 25 last year.

Parker, who denies murder, appeared via video link at Bristol Crown Court for a case management hearing.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, set a trial date of July 3. The trial is expected to last up to four days.

"You will be produced at court for that hearing, which is likely to conclude within that week," he told Parker. "You will be remanded in custody in the meantime."

Aya died in the early hours of Christmas Day after emergency services were called to a property at Britton Gardens, Kingswood.

Parker, of Britton Gardens, was charged with her murder on December 28.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a previous hearing at Bristol Crown Court.