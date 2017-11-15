Father of five who lives as a woman waits for ruling on access to children

A father of five who began a new life as a woman after leaving an ultra-orthodox Jewish community is waiting to see whether she has won the latest round of a legal battle over her children.

The woman lost the first round early this year following a hearing in a family court and has taken her case to the Court of Appeal.

Three appeal judges analysed evidence at a hearing in London on Wednesday and are expected to produce a ruling in the near future.

A High Court judge had overseen a private trial at a family court in Manchester late last year and published a ruling in January.

Mr Justice Peter Jackson heard that the woman had not seen the youngsters since leaving the North Manchester Charedi Jewish community about 18 months earlier.

She said she wanted to be "sensitively reintroduced" to them but her estranged wife said that could lead to them being ostracised by the community.

Mr Justice Jackson concluded that the children should not see their father, but should be allowed to exchange letters and cards.

He said he made his decision on the basis of what would be in the children's best interests and said his ruling was not a "failure to uphold transgender rights" nor a "win" for the community.

The woman wants appeal judges Sir James Munby, Lady Justice Arden and Lord Justice Singh to overturn Mr Justice Jackson's decision.